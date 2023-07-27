Super Falcons shock Australia

828 828

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have defeated co-hosts of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia 3-2.

They are now on four points just like Canada who beat Ireland in their second match on Wednesday.

With the win, the Nigerian women are on the verge of making it to the second round of the competition.

READ ALSO:

Coup: President Tinubu sends ECOWAS mission to Niger Republic

Emefiele: We’re probing fight between our operatives, Prisons —DSS

Delta Assembly confirms 18 out of 26 Commissioner-nominees

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada hit back to win, knock Ireland out

Subsidy Removal: Unilorin reels out more palliative measures for students, staff

Their next encounter will be against Ireland who are already out of the competition after suffering two losses.