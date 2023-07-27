Two men docked for allegedly stealing from accident victims

828 828

Two men were on Thursday arraigned in a Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos State for allegedly stealing N34,350 from dead victims of an accident along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Babatunde Olatunji, 37, and Tunde Afolabi, 41, with residential addresses not provided, were charged with conspiracy and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges by the police.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 9, 2023 at about 11am at the Muhammadu Buhari Bus Stop on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Age-Mowo, Lagos.

Adeosun said the defendants stole N34,350 from victims of an accident that claimed the lives of 18 passengers on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The police said that the defendants were apprehended by the people at the scene of the accident and handed over for prosecution.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Magistrate T. A. Popoola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Popoola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed.

He adjourned the case until August 21, 2023 for mention.