Court dismisses DSS’ application to keep Emefiele in detention

828 828

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has dismissed a request by the Department of State Services seeking a 14-day “extended detention order” for the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

It was gathered that the application was discreetly filed by the DSS’ legal team on Wednesday and came before a vacation judge.

The DSS based its application on the new evidence it had discovered.

In his judgment, Justice Hamza Muazu held that the application was an abuse of the court process.

He also said the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Emefiele was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos for illegal possession of firearms.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted Emefiele N20m bail and ordered him to be remanded in the Ikoyi facility of the Nigeria Correctional Service pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

Also Read:

The DSS prevented the correctional service from taking Emefiele.

The secret police, however, arrested Emefiele and drove off.