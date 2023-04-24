Sudan War: Fleeing Sierra Leonean thanks Tanzanian Embassy for rescuing him, family

A Sierra Leonean man, Sidikie Fofana who is in the process of fleeing Khartoum said he is “really grateful” for the efforts the Tanzanian Embassy has made to evacuate students of all nationalities from Sudan, as the country descends into more violence.

Fofana, who was studying Master’s degree in Finance and banking in Khartoum, said Tanzania has gathered students of different nationalities on to a convoy with five buses that were about to leave Khartoum when he spoke to BBC.

Tanzania’s Ambassador, Silima Kombo Haji, said his country was trying to help other African citizens, not just Tanzanians, in a voice note sent to Fofana.

Fofana said the last few days had been harrowing for him and his wife, who was “locked inside” their home with no food or water for three days.

Even on his journey to escape, food and water is still low, he says: “We’re only travelling right now with a flask of water. God knows how long that might last,” pointing out it was currently around 46C (115F).

“We’re taking all chances and hope and pray we get” to our destination, which he says is the Ethiopian border.

He aso expressed disappointment with the US Embassy, who he said “could not evacuate” his wife, who is a US citizen.

He acknowledged the route he will be taking is “very risky”, but cannot stay in Khartoum because “nothing is safe” there.

Meanwhile, UK has been urged to secure a temporary ceasefire to evacuate British citizens.

A senior Conservative MP made the call while speaking to the BBC.

Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the House of Commons defence select committee, said the government must use its influence and speak to both sides of the conflict, making it “very clear that there needs to be a 12-hour ceasefire so we can get our people out”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, Ellwood called for urgency given the situation in Sudan is “deteriorating rapidly”.

Asked if there could be an attempted evacuation without any pause in the fighting, saying “There must be something because if you do not offer some formal method of getting out of the country, individuals will take it under their own volition.

“We must not abandon the British passport holders.”

