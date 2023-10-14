Stop distracting Tinubu; he has capacity to deliver” – APC support group tells opposition

A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Grassroots Governance Group (G3) has urged opposition parties to stop distracting President Bola Tinubu so he could deliver on his “Renewed Hope’’ agenda.

“The President has shown capacity to deliver within his short time in office.

“We commend the various policies of the Tinubu-led administration,’’ the group declared in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement was jointly signed by the APC G3 National Coordinator, Amechi Oyema; Chairman, Advisory Board, Prof. Ojo Ademola and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr Jerry Ugokwe.

It urged opposition political parties still in court over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election to rather join the Tinubu administration to bring Nigeria out of its present economic woes.

“This is not the time for any distraction.

“We commend President Tinubu for headhunting and putting the right people in the right offices because the appointments made so far have been square pegs in square holes.

“With pride, we commend the Minister of Works, Chief Dave Umahi, for bringing his professional qualifications as an engineer to bear in the task assigned to him.

“We endorse the way the minister had been technically tackling road contractors who before this time had been holding the country to ransom.

“We are proud of what Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT is doing in the FCT.

“He has showed uncommon zeal to do the right thing. The Minister of Interior, Tunji Ojo, has shown that passports can be easily procured in Nigeria.

“Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betty Edu, has been on the road putting smiles on the faces of the downtrodden.

“Minister of State for Environment, Dr Iziaq Salako, has been doing everything to better our environment.

“We cannot mention all the ministers, but APC G3 can boldly say that the “Renewed Hope’’ agenda is rightly on course,’’ the group stated.

It also endorsed the lift on FOREX ban on the importation of 43 items.

It noted that eminent Nigerians like the former Chairman of Stanbic IBTC, Chief Atedo Peterside, and public affairs analyst, Dr Sam Amadi, had also commended CBN’s decision to lift the FOREX ban.

“We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as there is hope in what the administration is doing,’’ the group stressed.