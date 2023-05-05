Spotify announces latest RADAR artistes

Today, global streaming giant Spotify has announced the latest RADAR Africa artistes – joining a global cohort as part of the programme dedicated to driving the discovery of emerging artists across the world.

This year’s list of African artists is made up of the haunting melodies of Bloody Civilian, the soulful sounds of Baaba J, the ethereal vocals of Xenia Manasseh, the genre-defying Tyla, and the fierce energy of Ria Sean.

The all female lineup joins last year’s alumni Ayra Starr, DBN Gogo, Black Sherif, Victony, BNXN and Buruklyn Boyz who were all exposed to new fan communities as a result of the programme. They represent a wide range of styles, from the ambient sounds of West Africa to the masterful Amapiano of South African townships, R&B, alternative and the creative Afropop that has been taking the world by storm. What they all share is a commitment to pushing boundaries and forging new paths in their careers.

Since launching in 2020, Spotify’s RADAR programme has continued supporting artists on their paths to superstardom, helping rising talent at all stages of their development and strengthening their connection to audiences. These African artists joining the Spotify RADAR programme represent the very best that the continent has to offer.

“As the music industry continues to evolve, it’s essential to find new ways to support emerging talent and offer them a fair chance at success both on and off the platform. So we are thrilled to welcome Xenia Manasseh, Bloody Civilian, Ria Sean, Tyla, and Baaba J to the RADAR programme. These artists represent the diversity and vibrancy of the African music scene and we are excited to support them as they continue to grow their careers,” says Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager, West Africa.

From today, Spotify will prioritise the promotion of RADAR playlists, RADAR podcasts, Spotify Singles, and priority releases from RADAR artists across all regions.