A Pharmacist, Rotkang Okunlola, has identified self-medication and abuse of painkillers and antibiotics as some of the leading causes of kidney damage.

Okunola, who is a lecturer with the University of Jos, disclosed this on Sunday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Jos.

She said that indiscriminate intake of drugs such as painkillers and strong antibiotics could damage the kidney and eventually lead to kidney failure.

She also said that self-medication was responsible for the cases of drug resistance in the society, adding that most people who indulged in the practice either failed to adhere to the number of days to take the drugs or failed to take them as and when due.

The Don cautioned people who indulged in self-medication to desist from it, saying the act was highly detrimental to their health.

She also said that diseases such as hypertension and diabetes if not managed or poorly managed could also lead to damage of the kidney.

She advised individuals with family history of kidney diseases to ensure that they went for regular kidney function tests as kidney diseases could also be hereditary.

Okunola also advised that people should inculcate the habit of checking their blood sugar level and their blood pressure, cultivate healthy eating habit and take only prescribed drugs as directed.

A correspondent of NAN spoke with some residents of Jos who indulged in self medication, including Simi Chollom, a student of the Plateau State Polytechnic.

Chollom said that whenever she had fever, she would just take anti-malarial drug instead of going to the hospital to ascertain the actual cause of the fever.

On her part, Mary Bitrus, said she had stopped self-medicating when she almost lost her live.

Bitrus said that she was treating malaria which wasn’t abating, without knowing that she had hepatitis B, until she went to the hospital for proper checks when the actual cause of her ailment was diagnosed.

She vowed never to indulge in the act again.