Schools closure compliance to be monitored – Lagos Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, has urged Head Teachers and School Administrators to comply strictly with the government’s decision that all public and private schools in the state be shut.

Adefisayo said the decision to close schools, come March 23, was to prevent students, teachers and School Administrators from getting more vulnerable to the Coronavirus pandemic.

She told newsmen in Lagos on Friday that the Office of Education Quality Assurance would monitor the compliance of schools, and anyone found culpable would be sanctioned.

Adefisayo said the state government’s decision was in the interest of students, adding that their safety was of paramount importance to government.

The commissioner said during the period of school closure, students would be engaged with several Home Work and assignments from school.

She said: “This will keep them busy and enable them continue their studies at home, as it will spur another drive to learn better.

“I implore parents and guardians to provide educational books and journals for their wards during their short stay at home.”

As part of measures to sustain continuous review and learning, the Commissioner outlined plans of government to support SS3 students preparing for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Adefisayo said: “This will be done through some Radio and Television Programmes.

“Some of the teachers will be assigned to teach and review on eight core subjects with emphasis on relevant topics.

“The subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Literature-in-English, Financial Accounting and Economics.

“These intense sessions of teaching and exchange of knowledge by the teachers will be recorded, aired on several media stations and streamed online through various social media platforms.”

The commissioner said the programme would review what the students had been taught before the break, and would run from Monday through Thursdays.