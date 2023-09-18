Sanusi, Elumelu, Saraki, others in New York for UNGA 78

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; Group chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu; wife of the former Senate President, Dr. Toyin Saraki and a host of others have arrived for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The theme of the UNGA is: “Rebuilding trust and Reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

Some other eminent Nigerians sighted include music artiste Yemi Alade; Disc Jockey (DJ), Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy; Popular poet and writer, Karimot Odebode; Special representative of the United Nations (UN) secretary general for Sustainable Energy For All (SEforALL) Damilola Ogunbiyi.

Sanusi attended a film screening: The Agreement, the making of the SDGs and a panel of discussion with UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed.

Yemi Alade also performed at the opening of the SDG Action weekend as GoodWill Ambassador for the UNDP.

Elumelu also met with Liberia’s President George Weah while Dr. Toyin participated in SDG Action Weekend.

UNGA 78 opened on Tuesday, 5 September, with the high-level debate beginning on Tuesday, 19 September.

The 78th session also marks the half-way point to the deadline set for achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The General Assembly’s high-level debate runs from Tuesday 19 September to Saturday 23 September, and resumes for one day on Tuesday 26 September.

The city’s Department of Transportation had issued a gridlock alert with extensive street closures from Monday through Friday.