Sahara donates medical equipment to UBTH to enhance healthcare delivery

Sahara Group Foundation, the Personal and Corporate Social Impact vehicle of Sahara Group, has reaffirmed its dedication to healthcare improvement by donating state-of-the-art medical equipment to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital in Edo State, Nigeria.

The donation is a fulfilment of Sahara Group’s pledge to give medical equipment provided by Sahara Group Foundation to shore up response operations at the ThisDay Dome COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre in Abuja, a 360-bed facility that became the model for other isolation centres in Nigeria.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the isolation centre was decommissioned.

The Sahara Group Foundation formulated a strategy to distribute the medical equipment to healthcare institutions across the nation, with the aim of ramping up healthcare access and availability of ultra-modern equipment in tertiary health institutions.

In collaboration with Asharami Energy, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital was selected as one of the recipients of the medical equipment and supplies.

The equipment, including dialysis machine, automatic dialysis chair, suction units, monitors, oxygen tanks, medical bed, manual ICU medical beds and drip stand among others was officially handed over to the hospital management in a ceremony held at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital on November 6, 2023.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ejiro Gray, Director, Sahara Group Foundation, emphasised the Foundation’s commitment to making a difference globally across the energy value chain by providing innovative and sustainable initiatives that enhance the value of living for individuals in its host communities.

ALSO READ:

Small chance for INEC to save itself in a big way, by Azu Ishiekwene

AFCON 2023: CAF launches online ticket sales process

Gov. Bello: Pro-democracy activists tackle Bishop Kukah

Gray said: “Sahara Group Foundation believes in the power of collaboration to drive positive change, and we are honoured to contribute to the enhancement of healthcare facilities at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“This donation is a testament to our commitment to improving healthcare access and delivery in the communities without which our mandate to build sustainable societies cannot be achieved.

“Sahara Group is delighted to redeem the pledge to invest in medical equipments for teaching hospitals, recognising the significance of well-equipped hospitals, benefiting both the patients and the students who gain knowledge from these institutions.”

While commending Sahara Group Foundation for the gesture, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, the Chief Medical Director, called for substantial investments in the health sector to enhance access and effective care.

Obaseki expressed his delight that the UBTH was selected as one of the institutions to receive the medical equipment, adding: “We are grateful to Sahara Group Foundation for leading by example and assure you and our stakeholders that the impact of the equipment on our operations will be apparent to all when you visit in the next six months.”

Babatomiwa Adesida, the Head of Stakeholder and Community Relations of Asharami Energy, noted that though health initiatives are being implemented in communities where Asharami Energy operates, a significant number of community members seek medical treatment at UBTH.

Adesida added that one of Sahara Group’s key achievements is witnessing students on the scholarship scheme pursuing medical studies at UBTH.

He also expressed the company’s commitment to building strong partnerships and collaboration opportunities with UBTH in the future.