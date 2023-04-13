Sadio Mane ‘punched’ Bayern teammate after Man City loss

Sadio Mane reportedly punched Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sane in the face after the German club’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Sane played the full 90 minutes of Bayern’a 3-0 loss in the quarter-final first leg, while Mane was introduced as a 69th minute substitute in the European affair.

The two players were seen arguing on the pitch in the latter stages of the contest, with Mane allegedly unhappy with how he was spoken to by his younger teammate.

According to Bild, the issue continued in the dressing room, which led to Mane punching Sane in the face before the duo were separated by teammates.

The report claimed that Sane was left with blood coming from his lip, and the incident is likely to lead to Mane facing a fine and possible suspension by the Bundesliga champions.

Sky Deutschland have reported that Sane was present on the team bus when the team landed back in Munich, but Mane was picked up privately to return to his house.

Bayern are yet to comment on the situation, and it is believed to be unlikely that the Bundesliga champions will be releasing a statement.

Sane has been an important player for the Munich club this season, featuring on 36 occasions in all competitions, contributing 13 goals and eight assists in the process.

The forward has four goals and two assists in seven Champions League appearances this season, and he was arguably Bayern’s most productive player in the three-goal defeat to Man City, having five shots in total.

Mane, though, has found it difficult to make his mark for Bayern since arriving at the club from Liverpool during last summer’s transfer window.

The 31-year-old has managed 11 goals and five assists in 32 appearances in all competitions but has struggled for consistency, and he was overlooked for a starting role against Man City.

The Senegal international has two years left to run on his contract at Allianz Arena, which is the same length of time left on Sane’s deal with the German giants.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will be bidding to return to winning ways when they welcome Hoffenheim to Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Der FCB will then host Man City for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final next week, looking to recover from their disappointing result at the Etihad Stadium.