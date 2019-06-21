Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is banking on Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi for goals when they face debutants Burundi on Saturday in the Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener in Egypt.

“Although only 23, Alex is an experienced international and I want to see him scoring more regularly for the national team,” said Rohr.

“He, Odion (Ighalo) and Ahmed (Musa) can cause a lot of damage to opposition defences if they click at this Cup of Nations.”

Rohr has cause for concern as Nigeria failed to score in two warm-up matches against fellow qualifiers, drawing 0-0 at home to Zimbabwe and losing 1-0 to Senegal in Egypt.

However, the coach can call on three of the 2013 Africa Cup-winning squad, captain John Obi Mikel, Kenneth Omeruo and Musa, to provide experience.

But a favourable draw – Guinea and Madagascar complete Group B – should ensure Nigeria top the standings and book a last-16 place.

Ranked among the no-hopers, Burundi have impressed in preparatory matches against former champions, holding Algeria and losing in stoppage time to Tunisia.