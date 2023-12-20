Rivers lawmakers withdraw impeachment notice against Fubara

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have withdrawn the impeachment notice that was previously sent to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers officially began their sessions in the state capital of Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The lawmakers gathered solely to focus on the withdrawal of the impeachment notice against Fubara during their deliberations.

This follows a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the warring parties in the Aso Villa in Abuja on Monday, where a truce was mediated.

TVC reports that the lawmakers announced their decision to withdraw in a notice read on the house floor, citing respect for the President as the reason behind their move.

The conflict between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, split lawmakers in the House, with 27 of them decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In a series of events that unfolded during the feud, parallel sittings emerged, an impeachment plot against the governor was uncovered, the Assembly complex was demolished, and a wave of resignations swept through the cabinet of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s commissioner.