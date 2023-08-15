Ref trio axed after Wolves blunder at Manchester United

The referees who chose not to award a penalty to Wolves against Manchester United on Monday have been reprimanded.

The Premier League will not be using referee Simon Hooper, video assistant referee (VAR) Michael Salisbury and assistant VAR Richard West for the coming weekend.

While there is no official admonishment, they have been “not selected” for obvious reasons.

“Jon Moss [PGMOL] said it was a blatant penalty and should have been given – fair play to him, he apologized,” said Wolves boss Gary O’Neil after the match, which his team lost 1-0.

“I have spent a lot of time with him today to understand the new guidelines, trying not to get myself booked in the first game, which I have failed in.

“But fair play to Jon for coming out and saying it was a clear and obvious error – he couldn’t believe the on-field referee didn’t give it and can’t believe VAR didn’t intervene.

“It probably made me feel worse, actually, because you know you are right. I feel worse about leaving with nothing. Live, I was told they didn’t think it was a clear and obvious error.”