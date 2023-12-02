Red Devils dare Newcastle as Man City host Spurs live on GOtv

Manchester United’s bid to extend their three-match winning streak in the Premier League will come under pressure at the hostile St James’ Park when they take on Newcastle United.

The Red Devils have lost their last two encounters with the Magpies.

The most recent loss came earlier this season when they succumbed to an embarrassing 0-3 defeat in the Carabao Cup.

While Eddie Howe will be without the service of the injured trio of Sven Botman, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff, the gaffer will hope his team can take momentum from last week’s 4-1 drubbing of Chelsea.

On the other hand, his counterpart, Erik Ten Hag, will be returning to the dugout after serving a one-match ban at Everton last week.

After climbing the top of the league last week, attention will be on Arsenal as they host Wolverhampton at home.

The Gunners famously led the previous campaign for 248 days before succumbing under pressure.

On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur will look to end their three-match losing streak against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

After losing their unbeaten run against Chelsea, Ange Postecoglou’s men have succumbed to defeats against Wolves and Aston Villa.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola’s men are looking to return to the summit of the league after falling to second place when they drew 1-1 at home with Liverpool.

The Citizens came from two goals behind to win 4-2 the last time Tottenham came visiting and they will be hoping to secure another victory.

In Italy, Champions Napoli will play host to current league leaders, Inter Milan, at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

Simeone Inzaghi’s men could lose their place at the top of the table if they fail to emerge with three points at the end of this clash.

In Spain, Barcelona will face a tough test at home against Atletico Madrid as the champions seek to displace their opponents from third place on the league table.

