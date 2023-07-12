PSG make low initial offer for Osimhen

Paris Saint-Germain have launched an offer for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but their first offer is said to be lower than what the Partenopei want.
Report claimed that PSG have offered €110 million to Napoli but Osimhen’s agent is also well aware of the fact that the Nigerian will not be allowed to move for that price. As things stand, PSG are not keen on meeting Napoli’s hefty price tag for the striker.
