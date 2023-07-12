Trending
PSG make low initial offer for Osimhen

Paris Saint-Germain have launched an offer for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but their first offer is said to be lower than what the Partenopei want.
Report claimed that PSG have offered €110 million to Napoli but Osimhen’s agent is also well aware of the fact that the Nigerian will not be allowed to move for that price. As things stand, PSG are not keen on meeting Napoli’s hefty price tag for the striker.

PSG are willing to offer Osimhen €12 million per season and while that is an appealing prospec, he does not want to force through a Napoli exit. There is still belief at Napoli that more of an ‘indecent’ offer can arrive after the 15th of August, as there is no deadline for when the striker can leave.
Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda is hoping that PSG make another offer and Nasser Al-Khelaifi somehow improves the current one, with Luis Enrique said to be ‘crazy’ about the Nigerian. There could be some further developments next week, with Manchester United only watching on from the sidelines.
