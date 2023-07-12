Young girl child rights activist, Malala Yousafzai has met with the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.
The visit was in continuation of her advocacy for girl-child education.
While addressing the State House Correspondents shortly after the visit, Yousafzai estimated that over 120 million female children were still deprived of education, despite the benefits inherent in it.
She said:, ”I am here in Nigeria to celebrate my 26th birthday. Since my UN speech at age 16, I have been going around the world meeting girls from different parts of the world and raising awareness about the issues that girls face.
ALSO READ:
- PSG make low initial offer for Osimhen
- Shettima meets with Malala Yousafzai in Abuja
- NDDC set to create jobs for 10,000 Niger Delta youths
- New GOC, 82 Division, assumes office, urges troops to brace up
- UniAbuja VC tasks farmers on modern agricultural techniques