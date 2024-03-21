Primate Ayodele to Tinubu: There is a gang-up against your government

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be wary of a gang-up against his government.

In a statement by his aide, Osho Oluwatosin, he said he foresees powerful people ganging-up against the government.

Primate Ayodele said President Tinubu needs to address the issue of hardship, insecurity and kidnapping in order to destabilise their plans.

The prophet expressed the need for the President to put up a mighty resistance force against the elements ganging up against his government.

He advised him to do the needful so that they won’t use Nigerians against him.

Ayodele said in the statement on Thursday: “The president needs to address the issue of hardship, insecurity and kidnapping in order to destabilise the plans of the enemies against his government.

“He needs to wake up to fight those who are against his government.

“Some group of powerful people in the north will fight this government, President Tinubu must do what is right because they are already ganging-up to destabilise his government.

“He needs to put up a mighty resistance force against these elements.

“The president should do the needful because of this gang-up against his government, Nigerians are expecting so much from him and if care isn’t taken, they will use Nigerians against him.”

Primate Ayodele urged President Tinubu to empower his Service Chiefs because they have the capacity to end insecurity before the end of his tenure if they are well empowered for an effective administration.

The prophet explained further that Nigeria doesn’t need mercenaries but divine intervention of God and technicality which involves a good welfare package and sophisticated armoury to tackle insecurity.

He also maintained that no mercy must be shown to any terrorist arrested.

He said: “The President must empower his service chiefs to work effectively.

“These are the best service chiefs the country has had since 1960 and if the president empowers them and listens, insecurity will reduce drastically before the end of his tenure.

“The senate should also allow them work instead of summoning them at all times.

“The security of a nation is in the hands of God, we don’t need mercenaries but the divine intervention of God and technicality which involves a good welfare package and sophisticated armoury.

“There must also be instant judgment for these terrorists in order to encourage the military because they are doing so much to defend the nation.”