Police neutralise three suspected kidnappers in Nasarawa, rescue victim

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have neutralised three suspected kidnappers in the state on Friday.

They also arrested one of the suspected kidnappers, Friday Orshio, of Gidan Adamu community in the state.

Spokesman, DSP Ramhan Nansel, stated in Lafia that police received a report on Thursday that the kidnappers abducted their victim on Assakio/Sabon Vida Road in Lafia and a manhunt was launched for the assailants.

He added that the victim was rescued unhurt and had been reunited with his family.

Nansel stated also that one locally-fabricated revolver gun and seven rounds of 6.72mm ammunition were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

He said: “On Friday, at about 2am, police operatives came in contact with the kidnappers and a gun duel ensued.

“Bowing to superior firepower of the operatives, three of the suspected kidnappers were neutralised.”

Nansel added that police commissioner in Nasarawa State, Maiyaki Muhammed-Baba, commended the officers for a job well done and urged them to sustain the tempo to rid the state of criminals.