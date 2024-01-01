Police nab three car snatchers, recover three stolen vehicles in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives have arrested three car snatchers and recovered the same number of stolen vehicles from the suspects in Kaduna, the capital city.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest on Monday.

Hassan in a statement issued in Kaduna, said its operatives attached to Zaria city Divisional Headquarters had on December 23, 2023, at about 0600 hours acted on credible information and the suspects were arrested at Agoro- Tudun Wada Zaria.

He said that one of the suspects was 28 years old of Hayin Baki Birnin Gwari Kaduna State, who was in possession of a stolen red Toyota Corolla with registration number Kano GWL 188 TT.

Also Read:

Hassan said: “In a related development, operatives of Sabon Gari Zaria Division on the same date, at about 1830 hours, arrested a suspect and recovered from his possession a grey coloured Toyota Corolla LE 2003 model.

“The said suspect confessed to have stolen the vehicle in Kaduna town and brought it to Zaria to dispose of it” Hassan stated

He alleged that the suspect was a dismissed soldier, known notoriously for car snatching, theft and other felonious vices in Benin, Kaduna and Zaria.

“Equally on December 27, 2023, our operatives of Sabon Gari Zaria Division arrested another suspect of Graceland Zaria in possession of a stolen white Toyota Hilux pickup van with registration number Jigawa GML 40 AG,” Hassan revealed

He said the suspect claimed to have bought the said van from one Ibrahim with an unknown surname.

Hssan added: “The bonafide owner of the stolen van, of Aliyu Mohammed road, NDA Kaduna has since been traced.”

He explained that all these three cases were undergoing discreet investigation as the suspects’ accomplices were being trailed for a possible arrest.

“At the end of which they will all be charged to court to face the full wrath of the law”, he said.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Audu Ali, has commended the operatives for the recorded success, charging them not to relent in denying criminal elements in the state any operating space.

Ali called on members of the public to always avail security agencies with credible information on suspicious characters in their area for prompt response.