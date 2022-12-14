Police nab 25-year-old man for hitting to death three-year-old boy

Homicide Detectives attached to Kebbi State Police Command have launched an investigation into the bludgeoning to death of a three-year-old boy in Bagudo Local Government Area of the State.

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, made the revelation on Tuesday in Birnin-Kebbi.

Kontagora explained that on December 2, 2022 at about 7pm, 25year-old Zara’u Sahabi of Kwaku village, Kaoje District, Bagudo LGA, while in his room, used a wood to hit three-year-old Gadafi Nasiru on his head.

As a result, Nasiru died on the spot.

On receipt of the report, he said a team of policemen rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

In the course of investigation, he confessed to the crime.

The suspect will be charged to court after completion of investigation, Kontagora said.





