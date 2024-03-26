Police kill suspected Greenland cult leader in Rivers + Photo

The Rivers State Police Command said its operatives have killed the notorious Greenland cult leader, Izuma Odiereke, also known as Solution, in a shootout in Ahoada Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Olatunji Disu, disclosed this in a statement released to the media on Tuesday.

In the statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, the suspected cult leader had been on the run since 2016 after being linked with multiple assassinations and unlawful killings in the state.

Iringe-Koko, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said in the statement: “Odiereke met his end during a gun battle with law enforcement officers at his camp in Api Forest between Odiereke Ubie and Joinkarama communities in Ahoada around 4 a.m. on Monday.

“Law enforcement officers have faced attacks by Odiereke and his cult group on several occasions, leading to his placement on our wanted list since 2016.

“Odiereke, a serial killer, was implicated in numerous killings and criminal acts that left his clan deserted.”

Disu alleged that the deceased cult leader and his accomplices were responsible for the killing of a prominent traditional ruler in the state on February 2, 2024.

He said: “The command appreciates the Ahoada Area Command officers for ending Odiereke’s reign of terror.

“Nevertheless, officers are reminded to remain steadfast in maintaining peace and security in the region.”

The CP praised the community residents for providing valuable information that assisted law enforcement agents during the operation.