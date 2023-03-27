PlateauDecides:  PDP calls for arrest, prosecution of electoral offenders

The Plateau chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of all electoral offenders in the recently concluded general elections in the state.

Chairman of the party in the state, Chris Hassan, made the call at a news conference Monday in Jos.

Hassan raised concerns over the disappearance and the resurfacing of 14 Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) during the governorship election which were later traced to an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

“It is common knowledge that some officials of INEC absconded with electoral materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive.

“And some officials deliberately refused to turn in the results of over 35 polling units for over 48 hours after the close of poll and this happened in connivance with some notable politicians who were bent on rigging the election in their favour.

“We need to draw the attention of the public to the fact that these acts of criminal conspiracy, and sheer electoral brigandage and banditry were premeditated, hatched, calculated and executed.

“We therefore call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of electoral offenders of the elections in the state,” he said.

Hassan, however, commended the police for the prompt arrest of the alleged INEC official, one Umar Mohammed, a Registration Area Technical Officer (RATECH) for Naraguta B Ward, who showed up after 48 hours after the declaration of the governorship winner with 14 BVAS Machines.

He called on the police to go after 3 other ad hoc staff of INEC and 14 police officers attached to the polling units who absconded without trace, leading to the disenfranchisement of many voters.

Hassan further charged relevant security agencies to ensure that proper investigation was conducted and all perpetrators made to face the full wrath of the law.

He stated that the party was keeping steady check on the process and will resist any attempt of compromise on the matter.

The party chairman also called on INEC to immediately correct the results of Plateau Central Senatorial Zone with reference to Kanam and Mangu Local Government Areas and declare Amb. Golkuna Gotom of the PDP as the winner of the senatorial election held on the February 25.

Hassan, who thanked Plateau citizens for the confidence reposed on them, promised good leadership and projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people.