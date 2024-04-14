Plateau: How bandits set worship centres on fire, killed 10 – Leader

The Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council in Plateau State, Farmasum Fuddang, has given details of how gunmen invaded Mandung-Mushu and Kopnanle villages in Bokkos and Mangu local government areas on Friday night and shot dead no fewer than 10 persons, injured several others and set worship places and other houses ablaze.

The Chairman of the CDC gave the details in a statement he issued on Saturday after the attack on Friday night.

Fuddang said: “Last night, April 12, our community in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State faced horrific attacks resulting in the senseless slaughter of at least 10 of our members. Despite the presence of security forces, including the DSS, Army, and Police, the perpetrators were allowed to carry out their heinous acts with impunity.

“Under the cover of darkness, more than 50 armed terrorists descended upon the villages of Mandung-Mushu and Kopnanle, targeting innocent, unarmed, and peaceful residents as they slept. The assailants set fire to homes and a place of worship, mercilessly gunning down fleeing civilians while nearby soldiers failed to intervene effectively.

“These brazen attacks, which predominantly targeted children, appear to be part of a calculated effort to instill fear and perpetrate further displacement within our communities.

“We condemn this act of terror, which we believe is aligned with a broader agenda to impose sharia law and seize control of our lands.

“Just hours before this tragedy unfolded, BCDC Vanguard submitted a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS), challenging a leaked memo that falsely accused our people of planning violence against Fulani residents.

“We unequivocally stated that the intelligence behind the memo was fabricated and defamatory.

“Despite our efforts to rectify these falsehoods, the security apparatus failed to protect our community from the very threats we highlighted.

“The DSS ignored these warnings and instead chose to implicate the victims.

“We are appalled by the apparent prioritization of the lives of Fulani residents over our own and demand answers from the authorities.

“The timing of these attacks, following closely on the heels of the DSS’s erroneous warning of an impending assault on Fulani communities, raises serious concerns about collusion or deliberate neglect.”

Reacting to the attacks, Governor Caleb Mutfwang in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, said: “The attacks which occurred on Friday night, left some members of the affected communities injured. Governor Mufwang described the attacks as unfortunate and unacceptable, especially now that the government is diligently working to restore peace and security; and facilitate the return of displaced persons to their homes.

“Governor Mutfwang warned perpetrators of these dastardly acts to desist forthwith as the government is determined to fish them out to face justice.

“While appreciating the intervention of security agencies in the protection of lives and property in the state, Governor Mutfwang urged them to redouble their efforts in discharging their constitutional responsibility of protecting innocent communities.”