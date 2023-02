Dr. Kayode Olagunju has been decorated as a Deputy Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The decoration on Wednesday at the National Headquarters of the FRSC in Abuja followed Olagunju’s recent promotion.

The Assistant Corps Marshal before the ceremony, was decorated by the Corps Marshal, Dauda Blu; Olagunju’s wife; and a representative of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.