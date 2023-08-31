Pep Guardiola wins UEFA coaches award

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has won the UEFA Coach of the Year award presented on Thursday ahead of Inter Milan’s head coach Simone Inzaghi, and Napoli’s boss Luciano Spalleti.
The UEFA coaches award is set to honour the outstanding achievements in European football from the previous season.