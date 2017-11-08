PDP National Chairmanship aspirants have agreed to sign peace accord – Dokpesi

The eight PDP members jostling for its National Chairmanship seat have agreed to sign a peace accord ahead of the December elective convention, according to Chief Raymond Dokpesi, one of the aspirants.

Dokpesi, founder of Daar Communications, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, shortly after submitting his nomination form at the party’s national secretariat.

He said: “The aspirants have met four times, but did not discuss the issue of consensus. We have, however, resolved to commit ourselves to an accord that would soon be signed.

“We have all agreed to work together and cooperate with each other.

“We have also agreed to support whoever emerges as the National Chairman and give our unconditional support, as long as the rules of the game are transparently respected.”

He said that PDP members were looking forward to a successful convention, and dismissed suggestions that problems were already brewing in the party.

On the reported endorsement of some chairmanship aspirants by the South-West caucus of the party, Dokpesi said that nothing was wrong with that “as long as all the contestants are carried along”.

He, however, expressed concern that some members of the PDP Board of Trustees were jostling to take over the running of the group.

He said: “Some members of PDP BoT have been moving around with some aspirants. They have been meeting delegates and stakeholders of the party.

“Some of them (BoT members), are peddling rumours that the BoT has endorsed some aspirants, but we know that the BoT has not met.”

Dokpesi said that the PDP was planning toward dislodging the APC in 2019, but noted that it would be a tough battle as the ruling party would seek to retain power.

He promised to restructure, rejuvenate, rebuild, reintegrate and reorganise the party if elected its boss, and called for support from members interested in a bright future for the party.

Senator Abdul Ningi, National Organising Secretary, PDP National Caretaker committee, who received the nomination form, pledged that the committee would organise a successful convention.

Ningi added: “Our objective is to organise a free and fair convention that would unite the PDP toward success in 2019.”