Osun agog as CSP celebrates meritorious retirement from police + Photos 

Dignitaries in Osun State on Friday celebrated a Senior Police Officer, Prince Isaac Adekunle Omoyele, who retired as a Chief Superintendent of Police recently.

The event which was held at Adolak event center in Osogbo, Osun State was attended by top dignitaries.

The dignitaries included the elder sister of Governor Ademola Adeleke, Yeye Dupe Adeleke Sanni, and her husband.

The hall was full to the brim with Omoyele’s friends and associates, well wishers and members of his family as well as serving and retired policemen and officers who thronged the venue to celebrate him on his successful and meritorious retirement from the police.

The celebrant, flanked by his two beautiful wives, was seen radiating joy and happiness as guests took turns to rejoice with him on the milestone.

The guests described Omoyele in glowing terms as they lauded him for excellent service to the country in the last 35 years.

Speaking, Omoyele expressed gratitude to his guests for honouring him by attending the event.

Though retired but not tired, Omoyele was recently appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke as his Special on Internal Security and Local Matters.

Also Read:

The retired senior police officer pledged to continue to do his best in the service to humanity.

He therefore called on the Federal Government to do more in providing necessary resources and enabling the environment for policemen to carry out their duties efficiently.

Omoyele said officers and men of the Nigeria Police are among the best in the world and that they could combat and defeat criminals if given the necessary tools to operate.