OSMC lauds Governor Adeleke on hajj camp project

The Osun State Muslim Community has lauded the State Governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, for the construction of Osun State Hajj Camp in Osogbo, the state capital.

At the sod-turning of the camp, Adeleke assured Muslims in the state the project would be completed without delay.

He said this was to make hajj operations smooth for Osun State pilgrims going forward.

The President of OSMC, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi, said successive administrations in the state could not build the hajj camp since the creation of Osun State and expressed gratitude to Adeleke for embarking on the project.

The OSMC in a press statement made available to journalists by its Public Relations Officer, Prince Hameed Oyegbade, commended the Governor for his commitment to ensuring smooth hajj operations for Osun State Muslim pilgrims.

According to Olawuyi: “We are truly happy about this event.

“Since the inception of this state, we have been agitating for Hajj camp.

“The successive government did not answer us.

“But this Government of Governor Adeleke has done it for us and it has now become a reality that we are going to have a befitting hajj camp in Osun State. We are grateful to the Governor.

“May Allah bless him more.”

Also Read

The Muslim community also commended the Chairman of the Osun State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Dr. Morufu Olawale-Isola, for his efforts in making sure that pilgrims from the state perform their hajj rites perfectly in Saudi Arabia without any hindrance.

The OSMC therefore passed a vote of confidence in Olawale-Isola and pledged support for the administration of Governor Adeleke.