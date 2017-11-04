Osinbajo lauds Ebonyi APC for supporting Buhari’s administration

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has commended the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Government.

Osinbajo made the commendation on Saturday when he addressed thousands of APC party supporters in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the vice president was in Abakaliki to attend the wedding of one of his security aides.

Osinbajo commended the APC supporters and chieftains led by Eze Nwachukwu, the Acting Chairman of the party, for their support and solidarity.

He charged the party members to remain loyal, faithful to the party and supportive of the Buhari-led administration.

He lauded the party and its leadership for maintaining strong and viable opposition in the state, adding that democracy thrived under strong, viable and constructive opposition.

He said: “We are happy with the overwhelming support and solidarity we are receiving as a government from the APC in Ebonyi.

“We urge you to maintain the unity and brotherhood existing in the party in Ebonyi as you continue to pray for the president and his team to succeed in delivering dividends of democracy.”

Nwachukwu, the APC Acting chairman, while welcoming the vice president commended party faithful and other chieftains for coming out in their large numbers to receive Osinbajo.

He thanked Osinbajo for addressing the party supporters, who came to welcome him, and assured him that APC would continue to support the programme and policies of the Buhari led administration.

He said that APC was set to take over the Ebonyi in 2019 and maintained that APC in Ebonyi was in support of the Buhari /Osinbajo 2019 re-election.

Nwachukwu said: “The crowd which came out to give Nigeria’s number two citizen a rousing welcome is a clear indication that Ebonyi indeed is an APC state.

“The vice president is overwhelmed with what he saw and this has vindicated our position that our party is on top and that by 2019, we are going to take over power in Abakaliki.”

He also unveiled youth and women empowerment scheme being sponsored by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, for Ebonyi indigenes.

He said: “The Minister of Science and Technology in line with the Federal Government agenda of empowering youths and women in skills acquisition has launched an empowerment scheme to train 130 Ebonyi indigenes.

“Ten persons will be drawn from each of the 13 Local Government Areas of the state and the initiative is aimed at tackling youth unemployment and reducing poverty in the state.

“Beneficiaries who will be trained on different trades will be given financial grants and equipment to start their own businesses.

“APC government is determined and committed to training youths to become self-reliant and creating job opportunities to reduce poverty and unemployment.”

Party stalwarts, who received the vice president, included: Chief Martin Elechi, former Ebonyi Governor; Chief Edward Nkwoagu; Senator Chris Nwankwo; and serving and former National Assembly members among others.