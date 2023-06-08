Onuachu, Onyedika, Onyeka visit youth club, FC Ebedei

Super Eagles star trio of Paul Onuachu, Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika on Thursday paid a surprise visit to their boyhood club, FC Ebedei, Apele, Sagamu in Ogun State.

It was cheers and delight for players of the Nigeria National League, who during their early morning training session had the stars in their midst.

Onuachu and Onyeka, who wear the colours of Premier League sides Southampton and Brentford respectively, and Onyedika, who features for Belgium Jupiler Pro League side Club Brugge, are products of the professionally managed Nigerian football club.

It was the second time Onuachu and Onyeka are visiting the club, while Onyedika was making his first since he left for Midtjylland of Denmark.

Also, FC Midtjylland reserved goalkeeper Mark Ugboh who became the second FC Ebedei shot-stopper to hit Europe, 21 years after Atlanta 1996 Olympics gold medalist and Super Eagles legend Dosu Joseph did, was on hand to cheer the team on.

With some of the major European leagues in the off-season, the trio are in Nigeria for holidays and could hit the Super Eagles camp in Lagos to prepare for the match-day five AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone billed for the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Liberia on June 18.

President of FC Ebedei, Churchill Oliseh, while showering encomiums on the Super Eagles trio, charged players of the club to learn from their success stories.

Oliseh said: “It’s an honour to have with us the Super Eagles trio of Onuachu, Onyeka, and Onyedika, they are great ambassadors of FC Ebedei, Nigeria, and indeed the continent of Africa.

“They are shining examples of what FC Ebedei stands for and what you (the young players) can be in their near future.

“However their success stories are no magic but all down to hard work, dedication, commitment, and prayers. So I urge all of you to see them as role models and give your best in everything you do on and off the pitch, as you all have a bright future ahead of you.”

FC Ebedei did host Onuachu, Onyeka, Onyedika and Friends in a novelty match that ended 1-1.

The Oliseh Boys took the lead before Southampton striker Onuachu equalised by scoring a penalty.

After the game, Onyedika and Onuachu presented their signed club jerseys Oliseh.