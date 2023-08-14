Ondo group charges Minister-designate Tunji-Ojo to sustain record

The Akoko Development Group (ADG) has asked Minister-Designate, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to surpass his past achievements in office.

The ADG said the legislative performance of Tunji-Ojo in the 10th House of Representatives was “unprecedented.”

The group said it has confidence in the ability of the Minister-Designate to add value to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

Tunji-Ojo was among the over 40 ministerial nominees confirmed by the National Assembly.

In a statement by the President of ADG, Akin Adaramola, who was a former Head of Service and two-time Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Ondo State, the group said the people of Akoko have been celebrating Tunji-Ojo’s appointment because of his service-oriented disposition.

The group also called on the minister-designate to bring to bear his immense capacity, experience and innovative ideas which he demonstrated as a private sector player and the representative of Akoko North East/Akoko Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State..

The statement said: ”The ADG is very happy to note that in your first term in the House of Representatives, where you represented Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency, you performed excellently well to the admiration of your people. This is why you were reelected for a second term in office. Your performance was unprecedented in the history of Akoko”.

“You used your position to bring a lot of infrastructural development to the area. This was apart from the several empowerment programmes you carried out to uplift the people in your constituency.”

The group urged other public office holders to take a cue from the hard work and selflessness of Tunji-Ojo

The statement said: “It is good to be good. Tunji-Ojo’s excellent performance in his first term in the House of Representatives contributed to his nomination as a Minister by the President.

“Your good deeds are known to people even those outside your constituency or state. Your case should be a lesson to upcoming politicians that whatever position they find themselves in, they should perform to the maximum, as such could bring higher recognition to them.

“The Group on behalf of Akoko people at home and abroad, prayed to Almighty God to grant BTO good health and the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to perform his duties as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group added that it has no doubt in the ability of Rt. Hon. Tunji-Ojo to hit the ground running after inauguration and earn the admiration of Nigerians whom he now represents.

It said Tunji-Ojo tenure as minister will make Akokoland and Ondo State in general p