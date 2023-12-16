Ondo: Acting Governor Aiyedatiwa freezes LGs accounts

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has frozen the accounts of the 18 local government areas and 33 local council development areas of the state.

The order freezing the accounts of the LGAs and LCDAs was contained in a terse letter on Saturday.

The letter, addressed to the Head of Local Government Areas, said: “Distinguished HOLGAs, Your Excellency the Acting Governor of Ondo State had directed that all spending/ expenditure from local government account should be suspended.

Also Read:

“No signing of cheques, no change of signatories, no withdrawal of any sort until further directive.

“Please adhere strictly to instruction and be guided.”