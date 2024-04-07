Ondo 2024: Why I still want to be governor after three failed attempts – Olusola Oke

A front line aspirant in the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election, Olusola Oke, has offered reasons for his interest in the race to the Government House after three failed attempts.

Oke, one of the 16 aspirants jostling for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, spoke after submitting his forms.

The expression of interest and nomination forms were submitted by the lawyer ahead of the April 20 party primaries at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said: “I have remained in this race for several times because I want to be remembered for developing Ondo State and leaving adorable legacies for my people.

“God has bestowed on me enormous experience.

“I reached the highest stage of my profession.

“I have made wealth to take care of my family and myself, but there is one thing I desire at this stage, and that is contributing to the development of Ondo State.

“There is hardly any project in the state, especially in the southern part, that is not connected to either myself or the late former Governor Olusegun Agagu.

“After several trials, God has destined it to happen this time around.

“I believe it is my turn after contesting three times in the past and like former President MuhammaduBuhari who contested three times before he won, I will win this time around.”

On his blueprint, Oke promised to make agriculture the mainstay of the state’s economy if elected.

Her said the reforms he planned for the agriculture sector in the state can only be successful if the farmers feel secure, hence the need to move operatives of Amotekun security outfit from towns to the farmlands.

He said: “Ondo State at this moment has challenges that require a man of character to rise to the occasion.

“Having discovered what is responsible for the level of poverty, my decision, if I become the governor of Ondo State, by the grace of God, is to open up the farmlands and good roads that will traverse the entire landscape.

“One major challenge that is also making farming difficult in the state is insecurity.

“As far as I am concerned, the Amotekun has no role to play in town.

“I will build barracks for them inside the farmlands so that they can give a sense of security to our people.

“I won’t stop there.

“I will also give high-yielding seedlings to the farmers, which they will also pay back.

“My belief is that if we can do this, we will be able to reduce the level of poverty in that state.

“I want to acknowledge the major role of my brother and friend, late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“He did a lot in terms of security.

“But what is remaining, which I intend to do, is to extend it to protect the farmers on their farmlands.

“Since the creation of the state in 1976, no government has made serious efforts to open up our resources in the forests.”

Oke, who supported the adoption of direct primary for the conduct of the governorship primary by the APC National Working Committee, also faulted claims that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed one of the 16 aspirants in the race for the ticket.