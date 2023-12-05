On adverts for sale of portion of lands in plots 580 & 581 Kugbo Abuja as Promiseland Asokoro Hilltop 

Our attention has been drawn to adverts on billboards on various streets in Abuja and online platforms on sale of portion of lands in Plot 580 & 581, Kugbo, Abuja under various titles including ‘Promiseland Asokoro Hilltop’, ‘Promiseland Hilltop Estate’, ‘Asokoro Hilltop’. We wish to state as follows:

Sunrise Estate Development Limited is the legal allotee of Plots 580 & 581, Kugbo, Abuja. Amongst other pending suits, Sunrise Estate Development Limited commenced Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/7813/2023 against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Federal Capital Development Authority and Praco International Limited at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on 5th October 2023. The suit is before Hon. Justice Eleojo Enenche of Court 45. As a result of the pending suit, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ordered the Federal Capital Development Authority to place a litigation caveat on the said Plots. On 21st November 2023, Hon. Justice Eleojo Enenche granted an interim Order for all parties to maintain status quo further to Order 4 Rule 9 of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (Civil Procedure Rules) 2018 till 7th December 2023 for hearing of pending applications. All members of the general public are therefore warned by this press release to avoid purchasing litigation. We implore the applicable adage Caveat Emptor (“Buyers Beware”). We also contend that the doctrine of lis pendens is applicable.

On this premise, we urge the general public to disregard the advertisement for sale of portion of lands in the said Plots in the various publications as the Plots is a subject matter of litigation.

Signed

Sunrise Estate Development Limited’s Management