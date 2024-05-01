Workers Day: PDP urges workers to remain committed to prosperous Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party has urged Nigerian workers and all citizens not to give up but remain committed toward a stable, united and prosperous nation, especially at this challenging time.

The party made the call in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Wednesday.

The PDP made the call while congratulating Nigerian workers on the International Workers’ Day.

Ologunagba saluted Nigerian workers for remaining steadfast as real drivers of the national economy in spite of the economy hardship, insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

He urged them to use their resilient spirit to resist all anti-people tendencies that seek to compromise and undermine the democratic tenets of freedom, rule of law, accountability and probity in the country.

“The PDP particularly condemns the continuing increase in electricity tariff and price of petroleum products with petrol now selling at over N1,000 per litre in some parts of the country,” he said.

Ologunagba called on the Federal Government to review its economic policies, and take urgent action toward addressing issues that have direct bearing on the welfare of the citizens.