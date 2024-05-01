Breaking: FG to pay N2.75b compensation to property owners affected by coastal highway

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said preparations has been made to pay N2.75 billion compensation to property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway spanning from channel 0 to channel 3.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos State on Wednesday.

According to Umahi, more compensation is expected to be paid in the coming days.

More details later…