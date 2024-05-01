Breaking: FG to pay N2.75b compensation to property owners affected by coastal highway

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said preparations has been made to pay N2.75 billion compensation to property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway spanning from channel 0 to channel 3.
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos State on Wednesday.
Also Read:
- May Day: Tinubu re-affirms his administration’s commitment to improving welfare of workers
- Ondo: Abducted father, son regain freedom after two days
- Some Borno pensioners still earn N4,000 monthly – NLC
- I stand with you in your struggle, Peter Obi tells Nigerian workers
- Solidarity in action: Collaborative governance, empowered workers, by Bola Ahmed Tinubu
According to Umahi, more compensation is expected to be paid in the coming days.
More details later…