Omo-Agege appoints Sunny Areh as CPS

Deputy Senate President and the leading governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has named Sir Sunny Oghenejiro Areh as his Chief Press Secretary.

The new appointment was made public in a statement made available to The Eagle Online late on Wednesday.

A veteran in Political and Crisis Communication, Areh was Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant to former Governors of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan respectively.

Senator Omo-Agege said Areh’s engagement, which is with immediate effect, will enhance his Build A New Delta governance agenda as he prepares to take over the reins of government in Delta State, adding that his wide and penetrative reach in the media world will be an added advantage.

Before his foray into political communication, Areh was title Editor with the Vanguard, National Interest and Thisday newspapers.