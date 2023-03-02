FA Cup: Man U come from behind to beat West Ham

Manchester United booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup courtesy of a 3-1 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Said Benrahma sent the Hammers ahead early in the second period, but an own goal from Nayef Aguerd levelled the scores in the 77th minute before Alejandro Garnacho and Fred netted late for the 20-time English champions, who are still on for a quadruple this season.

Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag made six changes from the EFL Cup final victory, with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Marcel Sabitzer, Scott McTominay and Garnacho coming into the XI.

West Ham, meanwhile, had Jarrod Bowen on the bench, and the Hammers were also without Danny Ings, who scored twice in the win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend, due to the forward being cup-tied.

The first chance of the match arrived in the sixth minute when Wout Weghorst found Sabitzer just outside the West Ham box, but the on-loan Man United midfielder’s powerful drive was brilliantly saved by Alphonse Areola.

Antony then curled one over the crossbar in the eighth minute, with the Red Devils starting to find pockets of space in dangerous areas after an uneventful opening five minutes at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s side had another opportunity in the 13th minute when Garnacho worked a dangerous position outside the box, but his low strike was saved by Areola, with Dalot and then Weghorst also missing in the same move, with the offside flag being raised for the latter.

West Ham had a big chance to take the lead in the 23rd minute when Benrahma released Michail Antonio, but the forward could not find a route past De Gea, who was out to make a smart save.

De Gea had to make another stop to keep out a powerful drive from Lucas Paqueta in the 28th minute, before Antony whipped one over Areola’s crossbar 15 minutes before the end of the first period.

There were no takers on an excellent low Emerson Palmieri cross in the 35th minute of the contest, with Pablo Fornals not gambling at the far post, as Man United escaped a dangerous moment.

De Gea did well to save from Antonio in the 38th minute after initially making a mistake, with the Man United goalkeeper passing the ball straight to Fornals after coming out of his goal.

Garnacho struck just high of the West Ham goal five minutes before the end of the first half following a smart move involving Antony and Bruno Fernandes.

Casemiro was introduced for McTominay at the interval, and the home side had a half-chance early in the second period through Antony, but his low effort was kept out by Areola.

De Gea then had to make a smart save to keep out a header from Tomas Soucek, before Weghorst fired wide of the post down the other end after smart work from Casemiro.

Fernandes then just failed to make contact on the ball inside the West Ham box after an exchange of passes with Sabitzer, who looked more comfortable alongside Casemiro in the middle.

West Ham took the lead in the 54th minute, though, when Benrahma picked out the top corner with a brilliant effort from inside the box.

There was a VAR check, with the ball looking to go out earlier in the move, which led to a number of Man United players stopping, but the goal was allowed to stand, with the visitors leading 1-0 in Manchester.

Malacia missed the crossbar with a strike in the 57th minute, before the Red Devils made a double change, with Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford coming on for Lindelof and Antony.

Fornals smashed a dangerous low cross towards the far post just before the hour, with only a touch needed to take the ball into the back of the net, as West Ham continued to look dangerous.

De Gea then made a smart save to keep out Antonio’s strike in the 63rd minute, before Areola made a brilliant stop down the other end to deny Casemiro from distance.

Fernandes struck a volley over the West Ham crossbar in the 70th minute, and Man United thought that they had levelled shortly after when Casemiro expertly headed a Fernandes free kick into the bottom corner, but the goal was disallowed following a VAR check, with the Brazilian slightly offside.

Man United did equalise in the 77th minute, though, when Aguerd headed into the back of his own net from a corner under pressure from Weghorst.

Areola was again called into action to save from Fernandes in the 79th minute, before Casemiro headed a deep free kick from Fernandes into the arms of the West Ham goalkeeper.

Man United then took the lead in the 90th minute when Garnacho expertly bent the ball into the bottom corner after finding himself free inside the West Ham box following a blocked attempt from Weghorst.

Rashford was inches away from finding the bottom corner with a low strike in the final exchanges, but the Red Devils did have a third in the final seconds when Fred converted after a mistake from Aguerd, who lost control of the ball inside the penalty box.

Man United will now switch their attention to the Premier League, with Ten Hag preparing to take his side to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The 20-time English champions are currently third in the Premier League table, four points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand on Antonio Conte’s side.

West Ham, meanwhile, will be bidding to return to winning ways when they head to Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Saturday afternoon.