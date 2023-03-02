Chrisland: Autopsy confirms my daughter died of electrocution — Mother

Blessing Adeniran, the mother of 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, Lagos State, who died during the school’s inter-house sport, has said her daughter suffered electrocution.

Whitney’s father, Dr. Michael Adeniran, had made the same claim shortly after the death, but the school denied it.

Now, the mother of the deceased said the autopsy report from the February 9, 2023 incident at the Agege Stadium in Lagos State had confirmed the position of the family.

In a video on Instagram, Blessing Adeniran said: “The autopsy result is out and Desola was electrocuted.

“My daughter died of electrocution.

“I have been subjected to trauma for the past two weeks.

“Tomorrow will make it three weeks my baby died.

“The school made me think I was crazy.

“They started pushing the narrative of she was sick, she was sickly.

“They sent letters and publications out.

“People insulted me and my family.

“My child was electrocuted to death.

“I told the school I don’t want trouble.

“All I want is answers.

“They came to my house and knelt down.

“I begged, I pleaded, I said: ‘Mrs. Amao please, I don’t know how autopsy is being done but I have browsed it and the image is scary. Please my daughter is already dead, don’t make me put her through that, they will butcher her. I beg you in the name of God, you are a mother, help me investigate and find out what happened.’

“She said she doesn’t know.

“They refused to investigate.

“My daughter was butchered for autopsy.

“She was opened up.

“They took part of her kidney, liver, stomach contents, blood, brain, bone marrow.

“Omodesola was butchered just because Chrisland kept protecting their reputation.”