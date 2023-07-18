Ogun APC to Adebutu, PDP: Face your criminal charges

828 828

The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has advised the defeated governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election, Ladi Adebutu, “to be man enough to face the criminal charges preferred against him by the Federal Government and stop sounding like a broken record”.

The party said this in reaction to a news conference addressed by the State Chairman of the PDP, Sikirulai Ogundele.

The Chairman addressed the news conference on Monday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, said: :The PDP has nothing new to say. We have gone through the porous press statement and we cannot find anything more than the trite excuses, false claims and contradictions of the defeated candidate who has been on the run from the law since his invitation by the Police.

“By now, even the media would be tired of the monotonous noise of these losers. A party, whose candidate has shunned Police invitation, fled the country and attempted to stop his trial, is unabashedly making false accusations and preemptively blackmailing the Police. The desperate press conference was held after the court has thrown out same spurious claims canvassed.

“When the Police invited the suspect, he fled abroad and told the Police he was going for medicals and his return could only be determined by his doctor. Then he told the public that his life was threatened and he has therefore fled to an unknown destination.

“Few weeks after, he approached the court and filed a motion stopping Police from ‘inviting’, ‘interviewing’ or ‘detaining’ him over allegations of votes-buying through the printing and distribution of 200,000 pieces of Verve ATM cards preloaded with N10,000 credit and totaling N2 billion. He also wanted the court to ask the Police to defer the trial till after the conclusion of his petition at the Tribunal in Abeokuta.

“In the process of serial lies and contradictions, Adebutu has even lied under oath, committed perjury and he certainly has a date to keep with the law. For someone who kept boasting that his father’s money can do anything, the recent meaningless press conference is perhaps an indication that money has failed him in buying the law.”

The party advised the Ogun State PDP and its defeated governorship candidate to stop wasting their time on a lost battle but rather “concentrate their energies and resources on defending themselves of the weighty criminal charges hanging round their necks, and to which many of their conspirators have confessed to”.