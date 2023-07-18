Lagos, NPA begin total clean-up of Apapa, environ

828 828

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority in collaboration with the Nigerian Port Authority over the weekend commenced a total clean-up exercise of all environmental degradation in Apapa and its environ.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed the commencement of the seven days clean up.

He said the clean-up exercise on all environmental degradation began after the expiration of notices served on owners of illegal shanties, kiosks, containerised shops and abandoned trailers in Apapa and its environ.

Oreagba confirmed that the clean-up exercise, which would last for seven days, began over the weekend with the demolition of several illegal shanties, kiosks, containerised shops, towing of abandoned trailers and dismantling of illegal garages.

He confirmed further that all the demolished illegal shanties around the Nigerian Port do not only constitute health and safety risks but also served as a haven for criminals who make use of such locations as hideouts.

According to the General Manager: “All abandoned trailers from the Nigerian Port’s first gate down to the underneath of Lilypond Bridge constituting environmental nuisance were all towed by the team.

“The area is becoming a breeding ground for miscreants and hoodlums who on daily basis extorts money from innocent motorists and impede the free flow of traffic.”

The General Manager, Security, Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Jamil Khalil, hinted that the clean-up exercise on all environmental degradation in Apapa and its environs is long over-due.

Khalil maintained that Nigerian Ports Authority carried out radio jingles and enlightenment campaigns educating members of the public on the need for the clean-up exercise.

Relevant Agencies of Government involved during the commencement of the clean-up exercise include Nigeria Police (Lagos State Ports Command), Op MESA and Federal Road Safety Corps.