Oborevwori attributes electoral victory to God at 60th birthday

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Monday attributed his emergence as governor of the state to God.

He spoke at a reception after his inauguration and 60th birthday thanksgiving service at Living Faith Church, Asaba.

He said it was God’s favour that brought him thus far as he never thought he would become the Governor of Delta State.

Oborevwori said, however, that his relationship with the grassroots and common man would not be affected by his meteoric rise to as governor of the state.

He said that his relationship with the people at the grassroots was very key in his political sojourn and would never stop.

He said: “I want to start by thanking all of you who have come to celebrate with me.

“Your presence means a lot to me.

“What I just have to say here is that you know me very well.

“I am still trying to fit into the shoes of a governor.

“You all know my relationship with the people at the grassroots.

“That relationship is very key and will not stop.

“I want every one to be patient.

“More appointments will come and there will be more development for the state, even as I sincerely thank all our leaders for their show of love to me.”

Oborevwori, who had earlier at the church service appreciated God for his life, said: “With immense joy, I have come here today to give thanks to God for His goodness, faithfulness, sustaining grace and blessings over my life.

“My celebration today is in two folds: First is to give God all the glory for my successful inauguration as Governor of Delta State and secondly is to appreciate God for adding another year to me.

“When I joined politics, I did not have the ambition to be governor.

“Like many politicians, it was purely out of a desire to contribute my quota towards the growth and development of our state and country.

“But by divine orchestration, I found myself serving as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly in the 6th and 7th assemblies, and now governor.

“So, I have every reason to come into His sanctuary to give all the glory to Him because I am who I am today purely by the grace of God.

“When I look back at my life’s journey, I realise that God has had His Hand upon me even when I did not know or acknowledge Him.

“In my years of unbelief and disobedience, He was there guiding, guarding and protecting me.

“Now that I have come to the knowledge of His saving grace and Lordship, it is important that I consciously and intentionally engage in this spiritual activity to honour His name because it is not everybody that lives to the age of 60.

“At 60, I am healthy, strong and in sound mind.

“He has also blessed me with a wonderful family.

“It is the Lord’s doing and it is marvellous in my eyes.”

Oborevwori appreciated his spiritual father, Bishop David Oyedepo, immediate past Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and others for their prayers, support and guidance over the years.

Former Governors Okowa and Uduaghan congratulated Oborevwori for attaining the diamond age and welcomed him to the league of elders in the society.

Among the dignitaries present were Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Philip Shuaibu; Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ehwrudjakpor.

Goernor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, represented by Senator Aminu Abbas; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, represented by the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Oguntoyin; Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; and former Deputy Governor, Chief Benjamin Elue.