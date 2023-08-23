Oborevwori assigns portfolios to Commissioners, leaves two out

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has assigned portfolios to newly sworn-in Commissioners with none for the Ministries of Information and Justice.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, on Tuesday.

The statement came a few hours after the Commissioners were inaugurated in Asaba by Oborevwori.

According to the statement, Daniel Odinigwe is the Commissioner for Science and Technology; Joan Onyemaechi will serve in Technical Education; and Jerry Ehiwario as Commissioner for Power and Energy.

The statement added: “Mr Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, former Commissioner for Information is now Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) while Dr Kingsley Ashibuogwu is the commissioner for Primary Education.

“Mr Michael Anoka is the Commissioner for Urban Renewal, with Princess Pat. Ajudua as Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development.”

The statement said Chief Darlington Ijeh is the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Chief Fidelis Okenmor Tilije is returned as Commissioner for Finance, the office he held in the immediate past administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also, Funyei Manager was named as the Commissioner for Special Projects while Godknows Angele has been assigned to the Ministry of Housing.

Other Commissioners are Dr. Joseph Onojaeme for Health; Chief Emamusi Obiodeh for Lands and Survey; and Perez Omoun for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Orode Uduaghan was assigned as the Commissioner for Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Support Services; Dr. Isaac Wilkie as Commissioner for Water Resources; and Agbateyimiro Weyinmi as Commissioner for Youths.

Samuel Oligida ss commissioner for Trade and Investments; Prof. Tonukari Johnbull to serve as Commissioner for Higher Education; with Etagherure Terry as Commissioner for Bureau for Special Duties.

The statement further said that Rose Ezewu was returned as Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, while Jamani Ejiro has been assigned to the Ministry of the Environment.

Others are Onoriode Agofure as Commissioner for Transport, Izeze Reuben for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), and Chief Vincent Oyibode appointed Commissioner for Oil and Gas.

Sonny Ekedayen will serve as Commissioner for Economic Planning.