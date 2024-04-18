Obi tasks FG on national grid collapse

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has advised the Federal Government to constitute a technical task force of professionals to address recurring national grid collapse.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for Obi, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The statement quoted Obi as having said: “I suggest that the federal government immediately constitute a technical task force of real professionals without political consideration to present a diagnosis of the crisis of the sector.

“They will get to work to correct such simple slippage like incessant fire outbreaks that lead to perennial system collapse, drastically improve coordination and coherence between Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and distribution companies (DisCos).

“There will be no load rejection, and breath down on all operators to deliver on their technical responsibilities.

“This will rapidly improve power availability in the short term while the government develop clarity to articulate an integrated national electricity policy and a practical implementation roadmap that harmonises national and sub-national electricity reform.”