Obasanjo calls for commitment to entrench democracy 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on elected leaders at all levels of government to recommit themselves to good governance in order to entrench democracy.

Obasanjo made the call while playing host to Governor Ademola Adeleke at his Abeokuta Hilltop home.

A press release signed by Governor Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed cautioned leaders to be loyal to the people by meeting and satisfying them.

“What is my advice to leaders? Well, let them serve the people. Let them ensure governance. That is the way to make democracy strong”, the former leader affirmed.

Citing positive development in Osun state under him, the former President repeated his earlier commendation of Governor Adeleke, declaring that leaders have obligations to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

Responding to an invitation to commission projects in Osun state, the former President who accepted the invitation also tasked aides of leaders to be loyal to their bosses for them to perform.

According to Obasanjo, leaders need a cohesive team to perform and the aides must demonstrate absolute loyalty to their leaders for successful governance.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke who was in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital paid an unscheduled visit to his counterpart, Governor Dapo Abiodun in his office at Oke Mosan.

Receiving Adeleke, his entourage including his Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, Governor Abiodun commended Adeleke for doing a wonderful job in Osun State.

He lauded the Osun State government for promoting adire fabrics in the State saying this will go a long way in providing jobs for thousands of people who produce and trade in the products.

Governor Abiodun said Osun and Ogun States shared so many things in common especially in the area of culture and tourism.

He said the Ogun State government would be ready to partner the Osun State government in the area of cultural exchange and inter state connectivity and business transactions.

The Ogun State Governor described Adeleke as intelligent, hardworking, loyal, jovial and passionate about human and infrastructural developments.

Also Read:

According to him, Governor Adeleke is the first Executive Governor to visit him in office since his assumption of office.

Responding, Governor Adeleke thanked Abiodun for the warm reception, saying that he is proud of the accomplishments of Ogun State government under Governor Abiodun.

Governor Adeleke described Abiodun as a brother from another political party, saying that people of the two States have resolved to collaborate, to promote culture and tourism sectors between the two states.