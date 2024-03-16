Oba Lekan Balogun: UCH speaks on his admission, death

Authorities of the University College Hospital, Ibadan have said that they gave adequate care to the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, when he was brought to the hospital on Wednesday.

Its Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Adetuyibi, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

NAN reports that Oba Balogun joined his ancestors on Thursday evening during a brief illness at the age of 81.

Adetuyibi, who spoke on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said the late traditional ruler was brought to the hospital on Wednesday and died at the intensive care unit on Thursday night.

She said: “As everyone knows, the first goal of our hospital is to take care of our patients.

“Adequate and proper care was given to Oba Balogun during the little time he stayed at the hospital.

“He came in at around 10.30pm on Wednesday and died at exactly 9:05pm on Thursday.”

The UCH spokesperson, however, declined when asked about the disease that the late Olubadan was suffering from, which eventually resulted in his death.

NAN reports that the news of the death of the traditional ruler was also confirmed by his family, media aide, Dele Ogunsola, and the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, late on Thursday.

NAN gathered that the late royal father was sick and remained indoors throughout Tuesday before he was taken to UCH on Wednesday.

The first-class traditional ruler, who ascended the throne on March 11, 2022 after the demise of his predecessor, Oba Saliu Adetunji, was a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree holder, former university lecturer and senator between 1999 and 2003.

Balogun, who died barely 72 hours after celebrating two years on the throne as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, was buried at his Aliiwo ancestral home by 4pm on Friday according to Islamic rites.

He is survived by wives, children and grandchildren.