NSCDC to security operatives: Shun interagency rivalry

Dr. Ahmed Audi, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Monday in Abuja called on security operatives to shun inter-agency rivalry to foster national security.

Audi spoke at a security seminar tagged: “Promoting inter-agency collaboration among security agencies.”

The seminar had heads of paramilitary agencies from the North East and South East geopolitical zones in attendance.

Audi noted that rivalry was capable of eroding relationships between security agencies and consequently rub off negatively on the provision of adequate security.

He noted also that security agencies worked tirelessly to achieve the same goal of providing and maintaining security, stressing that no single agency had the monopoly of strategy to nip conflicts in the bud.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration, coordination and partnership among security agencies.

“Your participation at this seminar is an indication that we are making progress in enhancing synergy to boost coordination during collaborative operations,” he said.

Audi encouraged participants to share their field experiences during the seminar’s interactive sessions to enhance policy-making decisions.

He also advised heads of security agencies to be more cautious and always at alert so as not to fall victim to nefarious antics of societal misfits.

“Be careful about your movements and itinerary as social misfits plan to start picking on heads of security agencies in states,” he admonished.

In his remarks, Lukas Laible, Deputy Resident Representative of Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung, a German development partner in Nigeria, noted that security agencies’ participation at the seminar indicated their willingness to promote security.

Laible represented the Resident Representative of Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung in Nigeria, Marija Peran, at the seminar.

He stressed the need for collaboration between security agencies considering Nigeria’s security situation.

“You are all front runners so we hope the training helps you to understand one another better, notwithstanding the difference in points of view in certain areas,” he said.

In another presentation, Dr. Uju Agomoh, Executive Director, Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, said it was imperative for heads of security agencies to study Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

She said compliance with the rule of law should be observed efficiently such that law served the purpose of establishing standards, maintaining order, resolving disputes and protecting liberties and rights.

Agomoh said: “Security agencies should work together to maintain the rule of law because it is important to display good conducts as this will show people what to comply with.

Also Read:

“There are a lot of things to be done at our level, hence not portraying lawful behaviours is as powerful as anything because citizens follow what they see.

“Observance of the rule of law is a major way to promote adequate security because lack of rule of law leads to injustice, anger, discontent and conflicts.”