NSCDC operatives arrest five accused over burglary, theft in Nasarawa 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa has arrested five individuals over their involvement in burglary and theft cases.

The suspects were apprehended after a series of investigations conducted by the Agency.

NSCDC State’s Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Jerry Victor in a press revealed that the e suspects, Isa Yakubu 19 years old, male residing at Angwan Nungu Akurba, Lafia who burgled a boutique shop located at Bukan Sidi within Lafia metropolis on the 29th October, 2023, after one and half week came back for another round of operation, where he was caught on the act.

“Following a series of investigations, the operatives of the NSCDC were able to identify and apprehend other two suspects Aminu Abudullahi 20yrs male and Mohammed Lawal 18yrs who shared in the loot.

“In the same vein, Suleiman Mohammed 19yrs residing at Wadata area of Makurdi Benue state, and Nuhu Musa 18yrs, were apprehended in Lafia the state capital while on the brink to sell some mobile phones, they burgled from a shop in Makurdi Benue state” VIctor disclosed.

While addressing newsmen at the Command headquarters in Lafia, the State Commandant, Abbas Bappa Muhammed who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer *DSC Jerry Victor*said during the arrests, that the NSCDC recovered various stolen items, including clothes, mobile phones, cash and other valuables, that had been taken during the burglaries.

According to reports, the suspects were part of a criminal gang that had been terrorising residents in Nasarawa and Benue States through their criminal activities.

The State Commandant Abbas Bappa Muhammad extolled the efforts of the officers involved in the operation. The NSCDC boss assured the general public that they will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of residents in the state.

The arrested suspect, it has been confirmed, will be charged to court and prosecution accordingly.

The quest to reduce crime and criminal activities in the state continues and the NSCDC will not relent in her efforts to stamp it out of Nasarawa state.

The Commandant said: “I am residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals that may threaten their security”.