NRC sacks, demotes staff for ticket racketeering

The Nigeria Railway Corporation said it has sacked and demoted a number of staff found to have been involved in tickets racketeering.

Managing Director Fidet Okhiria said this to the House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Wednesday.

The session, in Abuja, focused on the 2024-2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

Okhiria said the corporation was working with the security agencies to address the menace.

Rep. James Faleke, the Chairman of the committee, expressed worry over the meagre N345 million revenue remitted by the corporation in 2023.

Faleke said: “Our concern is that if we expect so much revenue from NRC and we aren’t getting it, then there is a problem.

“I think we should take the decision that the railway should be self-funded to take care of its operations and remit to the government the surplus.”